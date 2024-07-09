Crunch Fitness opens new location in Pleasant Hills

Crunch Fitness now has three locations in the Pittsburgh area, the latest of which just opened in Pleasant Hills.

Owned and operated by Fitness Ventures LLC, a franchisee within the Crunch Fitness system, the 601 Clairton Blvd. location is described as a $5 million state-of-the-art fitness facility that is “designed to cater to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts.”

“Crunch is for everyone, from the first time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete,” owner Brian Hibbard said in a prepared statement. “Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships and we have options to meet everyone’s goals and budget.”

