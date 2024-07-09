Local

Sheetz now offering beer, wine delivery in Pennsylvania

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvanian staple Sheetz is now offering beer and wine delivery through an expanded partnership with DoorDash.

Starting Tuesday, customers can place delivery orders for beer and wine from 296 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania through the chain’s app and website. Those who buy alcohol will need to verify their age prior to checkout.

Orders can be placed from 7 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

“Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current alcohol sale laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy,” the company said in a press release.

