Local

Cruz, McCutchen back Jones’ strong start; Pirates snap losing streak with win over Brewers

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) celebrates with Andrew McCutchen, left, after getting the final out of a win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen made sure Jared Jones was rewarded for another spectacular outing.

Cruz collected three hits and drove in a pair while McCutchen hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit performance in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Monday night. The win put an end to the Pirates’ six-game losing streak.

Jones (2-2) allowed a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins to open the fifth inning but kept the Brewers in check outside of that.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh ice cream shop closing after decades of business
  • Driver hurt when car goes airborne, crashes into West Mifflin McDonald’s
  • Fight in Butler County that seriously injured teen under investigation by state police
  • VIDEO: Family, friends remember teen killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting 2 years ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read