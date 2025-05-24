Cruz powers Pirates, Wild pitch seals crazy walk-off win over Brewers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Oneil Cruz hit a pair of home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates walked-off the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Abner Uribe’s wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th on Friday night at PNC Park.

Oneil Cruz hit his first home run in nearly a month. His 442-foot rocker to center field off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in the third put the Pirates ahead 1-0.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, the Pirates (18-34) pushed across their second run on a Bryan Reynolds walk.

The Brewers (26-26) finally struck against Skenes in the sixth inning when Rhys Hoskins singled home Jackson Chourio with two outs.

