Curb extensions coming to 5 bus stops in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit began installing curb extensions at five major bus stops in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The extensions, also known as bus bulbs or bumpouts, are aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety, improving accessibility and supporting more efficient bus service.

They’re designed to align the bus stop with the parking lane, allowing buses to stop to pick up and drop off riders without weaving in and out of traffic. PRT said this will give riders more visibility in a protected waiting area and make boarding buses safer and easier, mostly for riders who use mobility devices such as canes, walkers or wheelchairs.

“Modular curb extensions are a smart, flexible investment in safer, more accessible streets,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “They increase visibility and give riders more space to wait and board, particularly in busy areas where sidewalk space is limited.”

The Downtown Pittsburgh locations receiving these upgrades are:

Forbes Avenue at Grant Street

Wood Street at Sixth Avenue

Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street

Fort Duquesne Boulevard at Sixth Street

Wood Street at Forbes Avenue – temporarily on hold due to a non-PRT related project

Here's a graphic of where the five new curb extensions are being installed https://t.co/akibL2TU0F pic.twitter.com/mzQ043VOuA — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) July 28, 2025

Installation is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with each platform taking up to three days to complete.

The entire project, which also includes updates to pavement markings and street signage, is expected to take three weeks.

The total cost of the project is projected to be around $800,000.

