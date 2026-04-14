Pirates explode in 6th inning, Back Paul Skenes to rout Nationals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were already having a good night offensively behind Paul Skenes when they erupted for 10 runs in the sixth inning of Monday’s 16-5 rout of the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 WSH: CJ Abrams turned around a 99.5 mph heater from Paul Skenes (3-1) for a solo home run to right field.

Bottom 2nd, 4-1 PIT: The Pirates (10-6) knocked Nationals starter Cade Cavalli (0-1) before the inning ended and scored four runs. Oneil Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk and Brandon Lowe followed with a two-run single into shallow left-center. Bryan Reynolds capped off the inning with an RBI single the other way.

Bottom 3rd, 5-1 PIT: Spencer Horwitz connected on his first home run of the season and he knew it off the bat. His solo shot to right off Paxton Schultz traveled 376 feet.

Bottom 6th, 15-1 PIT: The Pirates poured it on with 10 runs in the sixth inning. Reynolds cleared the bases with a triple to get things going. Ryan O’Hearn followed with an RBI double off the center field fence. Konnor Griffin chipped in an RBI single before Cruz plated two with a screamer of a single off the fence in right. Lowe put the exclamation point on the inning with a three-run home run to right.

Top 7th, 15-5 PIT: The Nationals (7-9) plated four runs off José Urquidy, who relieved Skenes. Jacob Young hit a two-run homer and Nasim Nuñez plated two more with a double to right.

Bottom 8th, 16-5 PIT: Joey Bart tacked on a run with a sac fly to left off outfielder Joey Wiemer, who was tasked with handling the eighth inning.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group