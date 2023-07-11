Customer info potentially breached, First Commonwealth says in SEC filing

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — First Commonwealth Bank has learned from a third-party vendor that some of its customer information was likely obtained in a security incident, according to a new regulatory filing by the bank.

The vendor, FIS Global, used the MOVEit file transfer application to service First Commonwealth.

It’s not alone. There have been several published reports this week of a security flaw in MOVEit exploited by hackers and impacting dozens of companies across multiple industry sectors.

Read the full story from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times here.

©2023 Cox Media Group