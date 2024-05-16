Cyclists participate in ‘Ride of Silence’ as tribute to fellow riders killed in crashes

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of Pittsburgh cyclists mounted their bikes Wednesday night for the annual Ride of Silence.

“It’s an international ride to recognize bicyclists who have lost their lives on our roadways,” explained Eric Boerer, Bike Pittsburgh’s advocacy director.

The 10-mile loop took riders through downtown, the North Side, and the Strip District to pay tribute to fellow riders killed and call attention to their right to ride on the roads.

“Over the past several years, there’s been an increase in fatalities,” Boerer said. “We’re here to raise awareness that people just need to drive safely.”

Robin Woods, with the Women At Work Cycling Club, says there have been three fatal cycling accidents in Pittsburgh since last year’s Ride of Silence.

That includes James Mills, who was hit and killed downtown in March.

Wednesday’s ride went right past his “ghost bike” memorial.

“As a reminder to cyclists and motorists alike, a reminder to be safe, to drive safely and ride safely because this is what can happen if you don’t,” Woods said.

One of Wednesday’s riders, Aldo Gaburri, had a friend killed on a ride in New York last July.

That cyclist, Dave Bialosky, was from Pittsburgh.

“I just heard the crash. I went back. His bike was, you know, broken apart. He was laying on the ground. He never regained consciousness really,” Gaburri said. “I’m here in memorial for Dave and all the other riders who lost their lives riding their bikes.”

