Damaging winds topple trees, power lines at Ohiopyle State Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Damaging winds in Fayette County toppled trees and power lines around Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor tells Channel 11 that multiple trees came down around the state park, including on top of parked cars.

The park’s natural waterfall was evacuated because of the falling material.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw downed trees, including one that fell over a concrete walking path, and emergency crews working to clear debris.

Around 6 p.m., West Penn Power reported about 300 customers without power near the state park.

We are working to learn more about the extent of the damage. Check back for updates.

