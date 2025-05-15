Damar Hamlin named to TIME Magazine’s most influential people in health

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Damar Hamlin is using his life experiences to make an impact in society and with that, he has received prestigious recognition from one of the most notable magazines in the country.

TIME Magazine named Hamlin as one of the 100 most influential people in health.

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native, Central Catholic and Pitt grad, collapsed during a Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game in the final week of the 2022 season as he suffered a cardiac arrest. Both an AED and CPR were administered to Hamlin on the field before being moved into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Bills’ safety made a remarkable recovery as he resumed football activities ahead of the following season, where he would appear in five games. In 2024, he played in 14 games as a full-time starter with 89 tackles and the first two interceptions of his career.

