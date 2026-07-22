Damar Hamlin returns to Pittsburgh for program that unites people with cardiac conditions

PITTSBURGH — Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin was back in the region in support of those with heart conditions.

Hamlin is an ambassador for the Abbott Heart-Mates Program and he was in the area on Tuesday to work alongside people involved.

The program works to bring people with heart conditions together in person and online to support each other.

“Being able to allow people to feel that comfort, feel that support, that’s really what it’s all about. Being able to be here today doing the huddle with my heartmates, being able to share personal experiences together,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game in 2023 and survived.

He also visited UPMC patients to talk about the program.

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