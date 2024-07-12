Darlington Township trying to bring clean water in for residents, needs additional funding

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Darlington Township is getting $3.6 million in federal money to support a secondary water source for its residents, but it needs more funding to make the plan a reality.

The township asked Norfolk Southern to chip in but has gotten no response.

“We reached out to Norfolk Southern for an initial $5 million and they’ve been reluctant to answer our request,” said Darlington Township Supervisor Mike Carreon.

Carreon said the money would go towards a secondary water source from nearby Beaver Falls Municipal Authority, installed on Park Road.

Residents could go to fill up on water or tap in for a fee.

“There’s some anxiety, worry, concerns since people are still choosing to drink bottled water,” Carreon said.

That’s the case with Charles McKeel and his family, who refuse to drink their well water, even though the DEP says samples show no contamination from the East Palestine train derailment and burn.

“Tell them to come here and drink my water. I’ll give them a glass. They can drink it. It’s horrible,” McKeel said.

McKeel told Channel 11 they go through 10 cases of water a week.

He said that when he showers, he breaks out in hives and his family is sick. His animals have also died.

“I have a little farm here,” McKeel said. “I have animals. I can’t give any of the animals water because it kills them. I’ve lost snakes, I’ve lost goats all from giving them water.”

McKeel said he should not have to pay to tap into the secondary water source, Norfolk Southern should.

The project is on hold until the township supervisors get more funding.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group