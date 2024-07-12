Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Sharon grocery store stabbing; 2 others charged

SHARON, Pa. — Two people were arrested and another is wanted after a stabbing at a grocery store in Sharon.

The Sharon Police Department said officers were dispatched to City Foods on Division Street at 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police found a man with a severe laceration to his face. He said he was robbed and was taken to a local trauma center.

Police said officers were able to identify three male suspects who fled the scene in a car. The car was later found at a house in the 1300 block of Charles Street in Hermitage, with at least one of the suspects confirmed to be inside.

The homeowner told police he was not home and that no one else should have been inside his house, police said.

The Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene after the suspects refused commands to leave the house. Two of the suspects surrendered just before 10:50 p.m., when officers got a search warrant for the home.

Shannon Clarke, 48, and Larry Moore Jr., 34, both from Hermitage, are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault. They are both being held in the Mercer County Jail.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the third suspect, identified as Robert Lee Pegues III, 35, from Farrell. He is facing the same charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Pegues’s whereabouts is asked to contract Sharon police at (724) 983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center at (724) 662-6110.

