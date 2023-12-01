DA’s office raids Washington Co. coroner solicitor’s office days after coroner’s office

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The battle between two Washington County elected officials continues after a second raid in three days.

Detectives with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office raided the office of the Washington County Coroner’s Solicitor, Thursday.

The search warrant obtained by Channel 11 claims Coroner’s Office Solicitor Tim Uhrich tampered with public records. He tells Channel 11 he had no idea the raid was coming.

“It was not unexpected in Washington County but it is outrageous to come into a lawyer’s office and raid a lawyer’s office,” Uhrich said.

Channel 11 first told you yesterday about Tuesday’s raid on the coroner’s office. It came with a sealed warrant. This one did not.

Uhrich says detectives seized items pertaining to an inquest by the coroner’s office into the April police shooting death of Eduardo Hoover. Coroner Tim Warco says the officer who shot Hoover should be charged with manslaughter. D.A. Jason Walsh, meantime, says Warco is overstepping.

“I’m confused,” Warco said. “I’ve convened 21 or 22 [inquests], some of which involved police shootings. I have never encountered anything of this nature in my history.”

“This has never happened before. We’re in new territory right now,” Uhrich said.

The warrant accuses Warco and Uhrich of illegally possessing certain documents and information. They tell Channel 11 Warco is just doing his job.

“I am the last man standing to talk for those who have died and give and present the truth to the family. Let the chips fall where they may,” Warco said.

Channel 11 did reach out to D.A. Walsh after Tuesday’s raid. He told us he could not comment on a pending criminal investigation.

