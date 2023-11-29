DA’s office raids Washington Co. Coroner’s Office, seize records on deadly officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Detectives and state troopers raided the Washington County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Channel 11 confirmed detectives from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office had the goal of confiscating records about the coroner’s inquest into a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this year.

District Attorney Jason Walsh had been at odds with Coroner Timothy Warco over whether or not the shooting was justified.

In October, Warco issued a report stating that Mount Pleasant Township police Officer Tyler Evans was not justified in the fatal shooting of Eduardo Lee Hoover Jr., 38, on April 2.

Warco recommended Evans be charged with involuntary manslaughter, in that he committed an unlawful act in a reckless or grossly negligent manner, in Hoover’s death.

Following the release of that report, Walsh said he stood by his earlier decision in May that the shooting was justified and called Warco’s recommendation a “theatrical stunt.”

The shooting followed a miles-long police chase that started in Burgettstown. Mount Pleasant Township and Smith Township police were involved in the chase, which continued on Route 18 and ended in Washington city limits.

According to state police, Hoover slowed down on Jefferson Avenue, allowing officers to get in front of and behind his vehicle. He then stopped, put his truck in reverse and slammed into the front of a police car before driving forward and hitting a utility pole, according to reports.

After hitting the pole, Hoover put his truck into reverse again and sped toward the responding officers, prompting them to shoot at Hoover inside the vehicle, state police said.

Warco said he reviewed Evans’ bodycam video, which shows him putting his car in park, shouting an expletive, getting out of his car and immediately firing two rounds through the rear window of Hoover’s truck, striking him in the head and killing him.

Walsh said that Warco “cherrypicked” evidence to include in his report and that Warco has never convened an inquest before. He also stated that Warco didn’t have the authority to decide if a crime was committed.

In response to Walsh’s comments, Warco sent Channel 11 a statement that said, in part, that he stands by his findings and conclusions, and that he is “charged with the responsibility to determine whether a criminal act had occurred and whether the person who committed the act was criminally responsible.”

