DA’s office requests records of contract between City of Pittsburgh, Matrix Consulting Group

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is requesting the records of the public safety contract between the City of Pittsburgh and Matrix Consulting Group.

The request is connected to Matrix’s report from last month about Pittsburgh’s police staffing and response times.

“A number of concerns have been brought to my attention from public and private officials pertaining to the city’s public safety,” said District Attorney Stephen Zappala. “Our office intends to thoroughly look into this to the best of our abilities.”

A news release said the DA’s office has directed city officials to preserve all records, including any that relate to or concern Matrix Consulting Group.

City officials are expected to give remarks at 5 p.m.

