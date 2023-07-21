City Council president reacts to controversial Pittsburgh police staffing report

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh City Council president is expressing concern over the controversial police staffing report that 11 Investigates broke earlier this week.

Chief investigator Rick Earle spoke with the Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith.

Kail-Smith told Earle she hasn’t read the entire report, but like the police chief, she disagrees with some of the recommendations.

“I’m thankful to hear Chief Scirotto disagrees with that,” said Kail-Smith.

Kail-Smith opposes the recommendation to cut 188 officers from the patrol unit.

“I don’t want to see a reduction in patrol officers, and I also don’t want to see a reduction in officers investigating crimes and doing some of the things we need to have done,” she explained.

At one point during the Peduto administration, there were more than 1,000 officers.

With retirements, resignations, and no academy classes in three years, that number has dropped below 800.

And the union says officers are routinely being forced to work overtime.

A 2005 staffing report suggested the city needed 414 patrol officers, but the new report says they could maintain the same level of service with only 263.

“Perhaps that’s why back in ‘04 and ‘05, officers weren’t being denied time off. They were able to use it,” said Bob Swartzwelder, president of the Pittsburgh Police Union. “Less days were being canceled, and they were able to manage events then as compared to now.”

“Whenever our employees are not supported or disgruntled in any way, it’s something we want to address and work together to make sure that they are valued and supported,” Kail-Smith said.

Kail-Smith stopped short of calling the study a waste of taxpayer money, but she said she always has concerns about these types of studies.

