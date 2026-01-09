Daylight lane restrictions on part of eastbound I-376 begin Monday, last through late March

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Daylight lane restrictions on part of the Parkway East will begin Monday and last through late March, weather permitting, PennDOT says.

A single-lane and shoulder restriction will occur on eastbound (outbound) I-376 in Monroeville between the Penn Hills (Exit 81) and Monroeville/Plum (Exit 84 A/B) interchanges.

Restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, though Fridays may be used as a make-up day depending on the weather.

The restrictions will allow crews to do pipe lining work, part of the $70.1 million Parkway East Betterment Project. This project also includes a superstructure replacement over Old William Penn Highway, two bridge rehabilitations over Old William Penn Highway/Lougeay Road/Sunset Drive and Thompson Run Road/Thompson Run/Union Railroad and six bridge preservations along I-376.

Lane restrictions on I-376 westbound (inbound) are expected to begin sometime in late January, PennDOT says.

