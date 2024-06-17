Dead vehicle battery biggest issue in hot temperatures, AAA says

It’s typically thought of as a cold weather problem, but according to AAA, a dead battery is the number one issue in hot temperatures.

It’s summertime and that means more vehicles on the road traveling to a vacation destination.

But this week, there’s a dangerous heat wave gripping the Pittsburgh area.

Heat is the number one cause of battery failure and reduced battery life.

“A lot of people think it’s the winter that is bad for the battery, the winter that breaks the battery. In reality, what happens is the heat from the summer sun disrupts and breaks down the internal components of a car’s battery,” said AAA’s Jim Garrity. “So, it’s actually the heat that’s doing the most damage to your battery.”

Garrity says before you hit the road, have your battery checked by a professional.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group