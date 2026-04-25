Deadline to register to vote in the Pennsylvania Primary is May 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials are reminding Pennsylvanians that May 4 is the last day to register to vote in the May 19 election.

“Registering to vote only takes a few minutes, and I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to visit vote.pa.gov and start the process,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “Participate in our democracy and let your voice be heard.”

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees in the primary election. However, all voters can vote on any local ballot questions, as well as in any special elections that run simultaneously to the primary.

County election offices must receive voter registration applications by the close of business on May 4.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day, May 19, and any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

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