Deadly crash under investigation in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Brentwood.

The Brentwood Borough Police Department says State Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) between Town Square Way and Marylea Avenue is closed until further notice for a fatal crash reconstruction.

The department encourages drivers to take alternative routes or prepare for extra time to be added to their drive.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 the crash happened at 7:17 p.m. No other information about the crash was immediately available.

Our crew on scene observed a car with front-end damage and a motorcycle on its side within crime scene tape.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

