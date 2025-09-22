Deal to reopen Charleroi glass plant blocked by FTC, lawmaker says

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Five months ago, over 300 employees walked out of the gates at Corelle’s Anchor Hocking glass plant in Charleroi for the last time.

Since then, the massive plant has sat empty, and a deal to reopen it appears to be off the table.

“By giving hope to our citizens here and the employees who have been patient with Anchor Hocking. It’s really a travesty,” said Kristin Hopkins, Charleroi Borough Council President.

In July, sources close to the sale of the Anchor Hocking Plant told Channel 11 that Sediver, an industrial glass company in Arkansas, was set to reopen the facility by the end of the year.

Now, State Senator Camera Bartolotta said the sale has been blocked by the Federal Trade Commission.

“We have an opportunity to save this plant. We have an opportunity to put hundreds of people back to work. And I’m begging the FTC— please look at the bigger picture,” said Senator Bartolotta.

She does not know why the deal was terminated.

Charleroi Borough Council President Kristin Hopkins said she feels for community members who were full of hope.

“This private equity and greed have led to the ruination of an industry here, which we depended on not only for tax base but for family. This was a family business…generation plus generation of people,” said Hopkins.

Daniele Byrne is the Vice President of the Union. She said, “Everybody’s moving on. They can’t wait around. If they want everybody to come back that knows how to run this factory, they better get on the ball.”

Byrne and her husband worked at the factory for years.

“It’s like a big joke or something, ya know. ‘Let’s play with everyone’s lives,’” said Byrne.

Senator Bartolotta says her hope is that a new investor will purchase the plant, “I’m hoping that the FTC is going to take a look at the whole issue and realize that Charleroi desperately needs a buyer to buy this plant, to open it, and to invest the millions of dollars that it can and put hundreds of people back to work.”

