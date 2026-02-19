Delmont K-9 returns to service after recovering from a rear-end crash

A local police K-9 unit is returning to service after recovering from a rear-end crash last month.

The Delmont Borough Police Department posted on social media Thursday that K-9 Dirk is back on duty.

“We want to send a special thanks to Tristar, Valero Service and Prographic Ink for expediting the process to get Dirk back on the road as soon as possible,“ the department said. ”As always thank you to Mayor Weber, Delmont Borough Council and our community for their continued support.

On Jan. 11, K-9 Dirk and his handler, Officer Dylan Keffer, were responding to a crash along Route 22 in Murryville when they were called to another incident.

While trying to respond, Keffer turned on his light, but another vehicle struck his vehicle from behind, Delmont police said.

Keffer and K-9 Dirk were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, but both were home recovering within a day.

