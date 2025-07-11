Demolition of Homer City Power Plant on hold for now 

HOMER CITY, Pa. — Channel 11 was there in March when demolition of the old Homer City Power Plant started with towers and smokestacks being imploded.

Work has continued since, but a judge has put a stop to the demolition, for now.

Frontier Industrial Corp. filed a lawsuit against Homer City Redevelopment LLC, which owns the property, saying they broke a contract they had with Frontier Industrial to do the demolition work, and instead hired two different companies. Frontier claims in the lawsuit that Homer City Redevelopment conspired with the other two companies and “kicked Frontier to the curb.”

“We’re trying to get it moving on here,” said William Palmer of Homer City Redevelopment. “We’re trying to get it done so we can move to other things. We want it to get done so we can get the power plant up, get the natural gas in like they said they were going to do.”

Once demolition of what was, at one time, Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired power plant is complete and the site is cleaned, it will be redeveloped into a $10 billion natural gas power plant to power a computerized data center campus.

According to Homer City Redevelopment, the work would create more than 10,000 direct on-site construction-related jobs and about 1,000 jobs in technology, operations and energy.

“It’s very important to get them jobs, get this moving on here, get those jobs,” Palmer said. “How do you think people feel from losing their jobs over at the power plant? They’ve got children, they’ve got house payments, just like I’ve got payments. They need to get it up.”

The next hearing date in this lawsuit has not yet been scheduled.

