Demonstrators hold sign of ‘shame’ near construction project on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Demonstrators have been braving the elements to stand with a sign of “shame” on McKnight Road in Ross Township.

Their sign, which reads “Shame on RDC,” has been on display near the site of the former Sam’s Club, where RDC Inc. has been constructing a mixed-use development.

“We are out here Monday through Friday, rain or shine,” said Robert Price. “It feels good to stand up for what you believe.”

Price and his fellow demonstrators told Channel 11 that they are representing Union Carpenter Local 432. They told Channel 11 that they are not permitted to comment on the purpose of their protest, but handed us literature that accuses the real estate development company of “promoting the use of non-union contractors.”

The paper begins by stating “Shame on RDC, Inc. for contributing to the deterioration of union carpenter craft workers’ work opportunities and the area standards that they seek to uphold.”Channel 11 phoned and emailed RDC for comment on Thursday. At the time this article was published, we had not heard back.

The development, according to RDC’s website, is called “The Foundmore” and will include apartments, townhomes, a trail, clubhouse, retail space and more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group