Demonstrators in Pittsburgh oppose U.S. military strikes in Venezuela

PITTSBURGH — Demonstrators in Pittsburgh spoke out against U.S. military strikes in Venezuela on Saturday.

The Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition organized a “day of action” in about 70 cities across the country, including Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

Participants condemned escalating U.S. action against Venezuela and the overnight capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife from their home, so they might face criminal charges.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pennsylvania lawmakers react to U.S. military operation in Venezuela

President Donald Trump has justified the operation as necessary to stem the flow of drugs. Before Maduro’s capture, there had been 35 known U.S. attacks on boats accused of carrying drugs from Venezuela.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> A timeline of the US military’s buildup and strikes against Venezuela leading to Maduro’s capture

Organizers of the Pittsburgh protest tell Channel 11 that ANSWER Coalition is part of an anti-war movement and wants to hold Trump accountable.

“It’s incredibly arrogant for Trump to think that he can run another country from the White House,” organizer June Wearden said. “It is up to the people of Venezuela to decide Venezuela’s political and economic future, not Donald Trump.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> US military operation in Venezuela disrupts Caribbean holiday travel, hundreds of flights canceled

After removing Maduro from power, Trump said, the United States would “run” Venezuela at least temporarily and tap its oil reserves.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group