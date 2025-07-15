Dense fog will slow Tuesday morning commute; sun returns by mid-morning

PITTSBURGH — Dense fog will be a problem in spots early Tuesday, reducing visibility and slowing your commute.

Sunshine returns mid-morning along with a bump in the temperatures that will combine with humidity to make it feel more like the low to mid-90s.

High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s again Wednesday, but rain chances will also be up, bringing a renewed threat for flash flooding.

Storms will be slow-moving, giving them plenty of time to wring out heavy rainfall and a few storms could also bring damaging winds.

The active pattern with chances for storms continues through the end of the week, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before making outdoor plans.

