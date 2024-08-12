Dentist charged after surveillance camera found in employee restroom of Weirton office

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A dentist is facing charges after police say a hidden surveillance camera was found at his office in Weirton, West Virginia.

Jeremy Crow, 45, of Washington, is accused of hiding a camera in the employee restroom.

NBC affiliate WTOV reports that an employee at Jeremy Crow’s dental office found the camera in May and reported it to police.

“We had received a complaint from a woman employee who found a water bottle that contained a surveillance camera within it inside the staff-only bathroom,” Weirton Police Chief Charles Kush said.

At least 10 employees at Crow Dental Associates reported seeing the water bottle in the bathroom, WTOV reports.

At this time, there is no evidence that any cameras were put in the public bathroom.

Crow is facing 39 counts of criminal invasion of privacy.

Crow turned himself in on Monday and was released on $20,000 bond.

