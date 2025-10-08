Derry Township approves permit for controversial solar farm

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Derry Township has approved a permit for a controversial 27-acre solar farm along Newhouse Road, despite opposition from residents and township supervisors.

The solar farm project has raised concerns among residents who fear it could negatively impact property values, water sources and wildlife in the area. Despite these concerns, the township supervisors felt compelled to approve the project as it met all the requirements of an existing township ordinance.

“We’re hoping that it eventually gets denied or that in the future the supervisors put in better ordinances for our area to prevent this from happening in the future,” said Ashly Miller, a resident of the area.

Some neighbors have expressed worries that the presence of the solar farm could lead to a decrease in their property values, while others are concerned about potential impacts on local water sources and wildlife habitats.

Township supervisors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the project but acknowledged that their hands were tied due to the ordinance requirements that the project met.

