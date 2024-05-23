Sports

Details revealed on Antonio Brown’s bankruptcy filing

By Chris Ward, Pittsburgh Steelers Now

Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Bash MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Antonio Brown attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

By Chris Ward, Pittsburgh Steelers Now

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the news again, and it has to deal with the former star wideout’s loss of fortune.

According to the Times Union in Albany, N.Y., Brown has filed for bankruptcy and owes eight creditors nearly $3 million. He claims his assets are worth just $50,000 or less, according to court documents. Brown earned over $88 million in his career.

Sports business writer Tyler Webb did a breakdown on X of how Brown lost a substantial amount of his career earnings. When accounting for taxes, Webb estimates that Brown probably retired with around $50 million in 2021. Obviously, that’s still a lot of money.

Read more at steelersnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Guns pulled on patrons outside of South Side bar
  • ‘She was supposed to be here’: Godmother of teen girl shot, killed in North Braddock speaks out
  • Woman attacked outside Washington County funeral home
  • VIDEO: Man facing charges after dozens of explosives found in Squirrel Hill apartment building
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read