Details revealed on Antonio Brown’s bankruptcy filing

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the news again, and it has to deal with the former star wideout’s loss of fortune.

According to the Times Union in Albany, N.Y., Brown has filed for bankruptcy and owes eight creditors nearly $3 million. He claims his assets are worth just $50,000 or less, according to court documents. Brown earned over $88 million in his career.

Sports business writer Tyler Webb did a breakdown on X of how Brown lost a substantial amount of his career earnings. When accounting for taxes, Webb estimates that Brown probably retired with around $50 million in 2021. Obviously, that’s still a lot of money.

