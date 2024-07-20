Detroit man accused of drug trafficking in Beaver County sentenced to 9 years in prison

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man from Detroit accused of being a part of a trafficking organization that was bringing drugs into Beaver County will serve nine years in prison.

The Department of Justice says Andrew Brant Steel, 33, from Detroit, Michigan pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday.

Steel’s arrest came after a joint investigation including federal, state and local law enforcement officers who were trying to learn more about an organization bringing drugs into Beaver County.

They say drug customers called a number to buy the drugs and dealers would send them to different apartments in Ambridge or New Brighton to pick them up.

Police say they learned about Steel after arresting other members of the organization who were running the drugs from Detroit and into the area.

They say he had a cell phone that linked him to the purchase operations of the process.

During the investigation, police found 130 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 330 grams of a fentanyl and heroin mixture and 200 grams of crack.

Steel will serve 4 months of supervised release after serving his time in prison.

