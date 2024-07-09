Local

DiAnoia’s taking over kitchen space of former Lidia’s Pittsburgh to expand catering options

By Jake Dabkowski, Pittsburgh Business Times

Former Lidia's The former Lidia's Pittsburgh restaurant building at 1400 Smallman Street in the Strip District. TIM SCHOOLEY (Pittsburgh Business Times)

Strip District staple DiAnoia’s Eatery has taken over the kitchen of the former Lidia’s Pittsburgh to expand its off-site catering options.

After nearly two decades of operations, Lidia’s, which was owned by celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich, closed in 2019. The space has sat dormant for five years, before being purchased by the Quatrini Law Group in August of last year. Despite owning the 1400 Smallman St. property, Quatrini still operates out of office space at 941 Penn Ave., and is in the process of renovating the former restaurant space.

