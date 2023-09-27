Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to hire 8,600 seasonal employees

PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods is going to be adding to its roster.

On Tuesday, the retailer announced that it plans to hire 8,600 seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season.

According to a release from the sporting goods giant, Oct. 3 will kick off the holiday recruiting efforts for positions at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Public Lands, Dick’s House of Sport and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

Read more on Pittsburgh Business Times

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group