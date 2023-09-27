Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to hire 8,600 seasonal employees

Dick's Sporting Goods (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods is going to be adding to its roster.

On Tuesday, the retailer announced that it plans to hire 8,600 seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season.

According to a release from the sporting goods giant, Oct. 3 will kick off the holiday recruiting efforts for positions at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Public Lands, Dick’s House of Sport and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

