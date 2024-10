PITTSBURGH — A new Dick’s Sporting Goods location is coming to Pittsburgh.

Dick’s will open at the Waterworks Mall in summer 2025, according to the mall’s owner.

The store will open in the old Walmart location, which closed in November 2022 just two weeks before Black Friday.

