Dick’s Sporting Goods greenlights massive distribution center

Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to build an 800,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. It will support the Pittsburgh-based retailer’s business in the Lone Star State and provide distribution capabilities to more than 100 of its stores across several states.

Dick’s (NYSE: DKS) said it selected Fort Worth for its business-friendly environment, qualified and reliable workforce and proximity to its existing footprint which is rapidly expanding. The facility is expected to bring 300 new jobs to that region over the next decade. Construction is scheduled to begin early this fall with a groundbreaking and the building phase is expected to produce more than 800 temporary construction jobs to the area. The facility is expected to open in early 2026.

The Fort Worth location joins the company’s existing distribution network that includes facilities in Atlanta, Georgia; Conklin, New York; Goodyear, Arizona; Plainfield, Indiana; as well as Smithton, roughly 30 miles south of Pittsburgh.

