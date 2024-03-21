Local

Dill-icious news: Picklesburgh extends festival, will begin 1 day earlier

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Thousands celebrate Picklesburgh 2023 in Downtown Pittsburgh People from all across the country visited Pittsburgh to enjoy some dill-icious treats. (WPXI/WPXI)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pickle lovers, you’re in luck.

Picklesburgh has expanded its dates and will start one day earlier this summer.

>> Dates for Pittsburgh’s briniest bash, Picklesburgh, revealed

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced the festival will now begin on Thursday, July 18 and run through Sunday, July 21.

Picklesburgh has been named the best specialty food festival in America multiple times, with attractions for pickle enthusiasts of all ages.

Attendees can expect to see the Heinz pickle balloon flying above downtown Pittsburgh, food from around the region, pickle-themed merchandise, live music, activities, contests and more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Roberto Clemente jersey worn during 1960 World Series-winning season sells at auction for over $250K
  • Deadly Jeannette fire: How you can help surviving mom, 2 kids
  • 4 children, father killed in Westmoreland County house fire
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh sports bars, hotels hoping to cash in on March Madness
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read