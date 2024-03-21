Dill-icious news: Picklesburgh extends festival, will begin 1 day earlier

PITTSBURGH — Pickle lovers, you’re in luck.

Picklesburgh has expanded its dates and will start one day earlier this summer.

>> Dates for Pittsburgh’s briniest bash, Picklesburgh, revealed

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced the festival will now begin on Thursday, July 18 and run through Sunday, July 21.

Picklesburgh has been named the best specialty food festival in America multiple times, with attractions for pickle enthusiasts of all ages.

Attendees can expect to see the Heinz pickle balloon flying above downtown Pittsburgh, food from around the region, pickle-themed merchandise, live music, activities, contests and more.

