Diocese of Pittsburgh releases photos of vandalism at local church, hoping to help investigators

The Diocese of Pittsburgh has released photos of vandalism at a local church.

Diocese officials hope publishing photos of hateful vandalism found at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church will prompt someone to come forward with information that may assist investigators in identifying those responsible.

In all, the diocese released four photos, showing anti-Catholic and antisemitic symbols and language. The diocese did censor some offensive words. You can view the photos at the bottom of this article.

“The parishioners of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary and our entire diocesan family are heartbroken over this hateful act,” Bishop Mark Eckman said. “I ask the faithful to join me in praying for comfort and peace, and I urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the FBI.”

Anyone with tips about the vandalism should contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip online.

Vandalism at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church This photo released by the Diocese of Pittsburgh shows hateful vandalism at a church in Pleasant Hills. Officials are hoping publishing the photos will help investigators find those responsible. (Diocese of Pittsburgh)

