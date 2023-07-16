Local

Diontae Johnson labeled most open receiver in NFL in 2022

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch against cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. #27 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of the game at Heinz Field on September 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K.Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is a polarizing figure. But no matter what you think about Johnson, there is one trait of his that continues to prove to be a top flight trait, and that is his separation ability. Johnson has commanded mass targets from his quarterbacks over the years due to his ability to separate from just about any alignment.

While the production and stardom has not always followed that one elite trait, he continues to prove that trait is there as one of the best in the league. In fact, according to one metric, Johnson could be defined as the most open receiver in the NFL in 2022. Using Next Gen Stats’ tracking data, ESPN used the GPS data to give receivers scores in different areas.

