Director of nonprofit fears reduced Allegheny County budget will bring cuts

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Now that the new Allegheny County budget proposal has been announced, nonprofit organizations that receive funding from the county are getting worried and wondering if their programs could be cut.

“Who are we centering our decision on when we are making these decisions, and are we considering the future of our students?” Kashif Henderson said.

Henderson, the executive director of the Neighborhood Learning Alliance wants that question answered by Allegheny County council members who are considering voting for the latest budget proposal.

Henderson’s non-profit provides after-school programs for kids, summer camps, and workforce development and gets county funding.

This proposal will cut $70 million from County Executive Sara Innamorato’s $1.2 billion budget proposal — and Henderson is already fearing the cuts they’ll have to make.

“We know at this moment, as projected five after-school sites Wilkinsburg Turner, Pittsburgh Morrow, Miller, Arsenal and Woolslair are on the chopping block to be obsolete,” Henderson said.

The latest proposal would be a 28.5% property tax increase, and it would be just over $11 extra per month. The County Executive’s proposal would be an extra $15 per month.

However, the council chair told Channel 11 that if this newest budget is passed, there won’t be any layoffs or reduction in core services.

Councilperson Bethany Hallam voted against it.

“It is impossible to cut a budget by $70 million and then claim that no one will lose their jobs and services won’t be cut,” Hallam said. “It is disingenuous at the very least and I think it’s more likely a lie. If they’re not intentionally lying, then they don’t have all of the information.”

Council will vote on the proposal on Dec. 3.

