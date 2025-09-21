Disability Pride Pittsburgh holds party advocating for inclusivity

PITTSBURGH — Disability pride took over Schenley Plaza in Oakland on Saturday.

The fourth annual Disability Pride Pittsburgh event celebrates and helps to raise awareness for those living with a disability in the city.

Organizers said they hope that with more effort, more disabilities will become normalized in modern society.

“I love the idea of everything becoming ‘normalized.’ In a world full of ramps and full of sliding doors, I would not be disabled, I would just walk around in a different way than other people,” Alisa Grishman said.

This year also celebrates the 35th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

