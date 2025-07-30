Distillery Complex opens on South Side, featuring rooftop bar with panoramic city views

PITTSBURGH — The Distillery Complex — a six-story building featuring bars, a bottle shop and events spaces on the South Side — is now open after years of construction.

Located near Station Square at 59 2nd St., The Distillery Complex is backed by Bellefonte-based Big Spring Spirits. Construction began in July of 2022, and after three years the space has opened its doors. The crown of the building is The Finch, a rooftop bar and lounge serving craft cocktails, other drinks and food. The Finch is both indoor and outdoor, with a patio overlooking the Monongahela River and boasting views of downtown and the Liberty Bridge. The Finch is named after Joseph S. Finch, who owned and operated the building as a distillery in the 1800s.

“There were a lot of challenges with this project and a lot of hurdles to get over,” Anthony Mazzarini Jr., president and CEO of Big Spring Spirits, said ahead of the ribbon being cut on the space. “This is a really exciting and proud moment for all of us. Today marks more than just the opening of a new entertainment destination, it marks the beginning of a new chapter for this community.”

