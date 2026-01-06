DK Metcalf excited to get back to work as Steelers start playoff preparations

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are looking to snap their eight-year drought without a playoff win.

And just in time, they’re getting DK Metcalf back from his two-game suspension.

The team is thrilled to get their star receiver back in the fold as they prepare for a playoff battle next Monday night against the Texans.

Channel 11 spoke with Metcalf Monday for the first time since his suspension. He declined to go into any details about the incident in Detroit a little over two weeks ago, though he did say he was surprised his suspension was upheld following his appeal.

But, you could sense how thankful he is that his teammates gave him another chance to come back.

He told us that watching the game last night was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I couldn’t watch some moments because of my anxiety,” he said. “Just happy my teammates got the [win.]”

He admitted it’s been very difficult to be sidelined the last two weeks, but he’s grateful he was allowed to be in the facility working out and training.

Now, he’s thrilled to be back with his teammates, preparing for a battle against the league’s best defense.

“I’m excited to be back in the building around my teammates, be in the meetings, going to practice. You know, all the things that encompass a week of preparation. Just looking forward to a great matchup...” he said.

And Metcalf’s teammates are just as thrilled to have him back.

In fact, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was singing “welcome back, welcome back, welcome back” as the receiver came into the locker room earlier on Monday afternoon.

