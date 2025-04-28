DLC urges public to prepare for Tuesday storm; predicted strong winds may cause power outages

PITTSBURGH — With severe storms expected on Tuesday, Duquesne Light Company is urging its customers to get prepared.

The storm comes with the risk of large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes also can’t be ruled out.

READ THE LATEST FORECAST

DLC is particularly worried about possibly sustained 40 mph winds and gusts of up to 60 mph. Winds like that can damage electrical equipment and cause power outages.

In response, the electric company is increasing its staffing to ensure outages are responded to as quickly as possible but notes some response times could be delayed during the storm, if hazardous conditions are present.

There are several actions the public can take to prepare for severe weather. DLC offers the following reminders:

Reminders for the Public

Simple steps to stay informed, safe and comfortable, including:

Charging all important electronic devices.

Preparing an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medication, first-aid supplies, flashlights and other essentials and storing it in a convenient location.

Sign up for outage notifications through your DLC account to stay informed.

In the event of an outage:

Call 9-1-1 for any emergency medical issues.

for any emergency medical issues. Report it on DLC’s free mobile app or on DuquesneLight.com . Those without internet access can call 888-393-7100 .

. Those without internet access can call . Avoid any downed power lines, give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines.

Report downed wires or other hazardous situations to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000 .

. Avoid opening the refrigerator or freezer to help preserve food.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Keep generators far from buildings. Refrain from operating them in confined spaces, including garages.

Check on elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors who might need additional assistance.

DLC’s Restoration Process

When the extent of weather damage is widespread throughout the area, company personnel have to prioritize restoration in this order:

Public safety hazards Public health and safety facilities (critical customers) Major circuits Small neighborhoods/individual homes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group