Dock Side Cellars opens new winery in Mercer County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
CLARK, Pa. — A new winery opened in Mercer County.

Dock Side Cellars is located at the site of the former municipal building and fire station in Clark.

In addition to wine, the business will offer special full dinner options, including handmade pizzas and desserts.

There will also be live music scheduled at the winery.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Marina Residents and Clark community and share our passion for wine with our neighbors and visitors alike,” said Doug Smith. “Our goal is to create a space where people can relax, enjoy great wine and food, and make lasting memories.”

Dock Side Cellars is open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

