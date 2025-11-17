Doctor charged with trying to have sex with child had ‘no contact with any patients,’ UPMC says

A former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor charged with trying to have sex with a child never had contact with patients during his employment, UPMC says.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office says 38-year-old Mohamed Mesregah was caught along with five other men as part of an online sting operation.

While attending a doctor’s conference in Florida, Mesregah allegedly sent inappropriate messages to an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl.

On Saturday, UPMC posted a statement on social media to “ensure clarity and accuracy.”

UPMC says Mesregah was employed as a research fellow for only two months while at Children’s Hospital. While there, he had “no contact with any patients” before being terminated on Oct. 31.

UPMC says it reached out to the Florida AG’s office to facilitate and accept service of the subpoena, after not being able to locate a copy. UPMC adds that it will “promptly and fully comply with the subpoena.”

"UPMC remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of our patients, their families and the communities we serve," the statement reads.

