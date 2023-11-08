Dog adopted after spending 7 years in Pennsylvania shelter

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A dog finally found her forever home after spending seven years in a Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania shelter.

According to NBC affiliate WJAC, Ella was the longest resident at the Animal Resource Center, a no-kill shelter in the area.

Ella, who was found as a stray in 2015, has been adopted by a woman named Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn lost her dog, Jo, a few months back and was ready to open her home to another furry friend.

When Ella was introduced to Kaitlyn, shelter staff said they instantly connected. Ella has fear aggression, meaning she typically needs multiple visits to get comfortable with new people.

WJAC said that during the meeting, Kaitlyn kept looking at the bandana on Ella’s neck. Towards the end of the visit, volunteers learned there was a special reason behind it.

“She looked up at staff, pulling up a picture of her dog, Jo, wearing a bandana and said, ‘This bandana that Ella is wearing, it’s Jo’s. I donated them all here when he passed,’” a staff member said.

Kaitlyn told shelter staff she thought of the coincidence as Jo’s stamp of approval.

Shelter staff said they will miss Ella but are thrilled she finally got her happy ending.

“My goodness the amount of pure happiness we will feel every day knowing Ella finally got what she deserved: ELLA GOT ADOPTED,” a Facebook post reads.

