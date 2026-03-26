Dog found dead in suitcase, Beaver County Humane Society asks public for help

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after a dog was found dead inside a suitcase.

Investigators said their team recovered a grey and orange Nautica suitcase from the woods near Valley Terrace in Aliquippa.

A dead adult dog was found inside. Investigators said they believe the dog died a month ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humane Society by contacting 724-775-5801 ext. 143 or emailing wstafford@beavercountyhumanesociety.org.

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