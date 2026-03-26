Local

Dog found dead in suitcase, Beaver County Humane Society asks public for help

By WPXI.com News Staff
Dog found dead in suitcase, Beaver County Humane Society asks public for help The Beaver County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after a dog was found dead inside a suitcase. (Beaver County Humane Soc/Beaver County Humane Society)
By WPXI.com News Staff

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after a dog was found dead inside a suitcase.

Investigators said their team recovered a grey and orange Nautica suitcase from the woods near Valley Terrace in Aliquippa.

A dead adult dog was found inside. Investigators said they believe the dog died a month ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humane Society by contacting 724-775-5801 ext. 143 or emailing wstafford@beavercountyhumanesociety.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read