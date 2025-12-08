MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two dogs were rescued from a snowy roof in Washington County.

The Washington Area Humane Society said the dogs were found at an abandoned home on the 5000 block of Prospect Pike in Morris Township.

Firefighters with the Morris Township Fire Department said they cleared brush and trees to safely set up ladders to get to the animals.

The humane society is asking the owner, or any who knows the owners, to call 724-222-7387.

Dogs rescued from snowy roof in Washington County, shelter looking for owner Two dogs were rescued from a snowy roof in Washington County. (WPXI/WPXI)

Dogs rescued from snowy roof in Washington County, shelter looking for owner Two dogs were rescued from a snowy roof in Washington County. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group