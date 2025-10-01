Dollar Energy Fund accepting applications for limited-income households facing utility shutoff

A program that helps people experiencing utility termination is now accepting applications.

The Dollar Energy Fund’s 2025-2026 Pennsylvania Hardship Program opened on Oct. 1.

The program provides grants directly to customers’ utility accounts, helping them maintain or restore essential services such as gas, water, wastewater or electric service. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through Sept. 30, 2026, while funds are available.

“Over the past several years, demand for Dollar Energy Fund’s Hardship Program has steadily grown as families across Pennsylvania face rising living costs and ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Dollar Energy Fund CEO Chad Quinn.

The Hardship Program is specifically designed to assist limited-income individuals, families and senior citizens who may have employment income or receive retirement or disability benefits but still struggle to make ends meet. These individuals often do not qualify for state and federal assistance programs and turn to Dollar Energy Fund as a last resort.

Since its inception in 1983, Dollar Energy Fund’s Hardship Program has provided more than $140.2 million in assistance grants to over 440,000 households in Pennsylvania. During the 2024-2025 program year, the fund supported more than 19,900 households across the state, distributing a combined $7.6 million.

Eligibility for the program is based on income guidelines that vary by utility company. For example, customers of Duquesne Light Company, Peoples Gas or Columbia Gas may qualify if their household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Other utilities have different thresholds, with some allowing eligibility at up to 300% of the guidelines.

Applicants may need to demonstrate a sincere effort to pay their utility bills over the past three months and have an outstanding balance on their account. Some utility companies require that services be disconnected or at risk of termination to qualify for assistance.

The maximum grant amount varies by utility, and households can typically receive one grant per program year per utility. Exceptions include West View Water customers, who may receive up to $200 every six months, and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers, who could receive grants for both water and wastewater services in the same program year.

Those seeking assistance should first contact their utility provider to be screened for eligibility and receive a referral to one of Dollar Energy Fund’s Community-Based Organization partners to complete their application. This process connects families with additional resources such as financial counseling and childcare assistance.

Click here for the latest information on the program and how to apply for a grant.

