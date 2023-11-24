Local

Domestic dispute leads to Thanksgiving Day police chase through Washington

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police arrested a Washington County man after a Thanksgiving Day police chase that weaved through the city of Washington around 4 p.m.

Police say this started as a domestic dispute. Demoreaze Betts is accused of breaking into a woman’s home by removing an air conditioner and climbing through the window, threating to kill her at gunpoint. The woman called 911 after Betts left, but he came back and police spotted his vehicle, giving chase.

