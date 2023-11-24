Domestic dispute leads to Thanksgiving Day police chase through Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police arrested a Washington County man after a Thanksgiving Day police chase that weaved through the city of Washington around 4 p.m.

Police say this started as a domestic dispute. Demoreaze Betts is accused of breaking into a woman’s home by removing an air conditioner and climbing through the window, threating to kill her at gunpoint. The woman called 911 after Betts left, but he came back and police spotted his vehicle, giving chase.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., how police were able to get the suspect in custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group